Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say

A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago. (Source: WLS, Shameika Thomas)
By Tre Ward
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT
CHICAGO (WLS) - A transgender woman’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in a neighborhood south of downtown Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department identified the woman as 33-year-old Tommie Whetstone, but her friends knew her as Tatiana Labelle.

“It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to death and throw her in the trash like she was garbage,” said Labelle’s sister Shameika Thomas.

The discovery of Labelle’s body in the East Chatham neighborhood came five days after she was reported missing, and her death adds to a growing list of transgender people killed in the U.S.

Chicago Therapy Collective Director Iggy Ladden said she believes Labelle was the seventh transgender person to be murdered this year.

Chicago police report they have security video of the area where Labelle’s body was found, but no immediate arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

