7News First Alert Weather: Taste of early summer ahead of our next storm system

Strong-to-severe storms possible Tuesday evening
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday: Bright and sunny skies with highs rebounding around 80°. Find a way to get outdoors and enjoy this weather while it lasts. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A warm front will push through allowing the warming to continue with highs soaring into the mid 80s. There will be elevated fire weather conditions in place during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the south at 5-15 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

Fire weather conditions become near-critical on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Any fires that break out will spread rapidly and be extremely difficult to contain. Winds will increase out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front and the associated storm system will push through late Tuesday evening. This will produce scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma. A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible off the dry line. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Scattered showers are still possible on Wednesday with temperatures cooling out off into the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

