Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens

(City of Lawton)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of Lawton may now access Payment Portal for utility bills.

The software was made available on Friday, March 25 and will allow citizens to pay their bill online, sign up for auto draft, opt in for emailed bills and text reminders.

For anyone who needs help they can contact 1-888-635-3596 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City of Lawton’s Utility Services Division can be contacted at 580-581-3308.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

BREAKFAST_BENEFIT_KSWO
Firefighters hosts benefit breakfast for Edgewater Park fallen firefighter
Fence_Fire_KSWO
Lawton fire damages property, structure
Car Cruise in Duncan begins on March 25 at 6 p.m.
Communities invited to Duncan Car Cruise
Overall, today will consist of pleasant temperatures with dry conditions!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead | 3/25AM