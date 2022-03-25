City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of Lawton may now access Payment Portal for utility bills.

The software was made available on Friday, March 25 and will allow citizens to pay their bill online, sign up for auto draft, opt in for emailed bills and text reminders.

For anyone who needs help they can contact 1-888-635-3596 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City of Lawton’s Utility Services Division can be contacted at 580-581-3308.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.