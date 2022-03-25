Douglass East Side Senior and Community Center gets an upgrade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan multi-purpose center persevered through COVID-19, and now it’s functioning better than ever with a new kitchen and gymnasium.

7NEWS reporter Sarae Ticeahkie tell us how they managed to stay afloat and what they plan to reveal to the Duncan community tonight.

The Duncan community and many organizations have rallied together over the past year to bring what once was a school in the 1930′s, into a newly remodeled senior citizen and community center.

7News spoke with Shannon and Rudy Sanders last Summer, when they were struggling to find the funds to continue to function.

The couple has been working for 5 years, Shannon running the senior citizen side and Rudy running the community side.

After Delta Nutrition could no longer partner with the center because of the pandemic, they decided to turn to the community.

”A lot of them came together and helped me with making non-perishable bags, making sure my seniors had something to eat,” Hall-Sanders said.

When it was safe to begin opening their doors, businesses, organizations, and people around the city quickly began donating funds to make sure the Sander’s could continue to remain open.

One major concern was the outdated kitchen, so some of the funds have been put towards a brand new fridge, freezer, icemaker, water machine and microwave.

”We’re slowly but surely renovating our kitchen, to make sure our kitchen is operable for our senior citizens, to come Monday through Thursday to receive a hot meal for lunch,” Hall-Sanders said.

The renovations don’t stop there, the gym on the community side of the center got a new roof and an entire new floor..so people are able to come hang out and play some basketball.

”we started remodeling around a year ago, we got the roof done, money donated from the leadership Duncan 25 and got matching funds to get the floor done from the McCausland Foundation,” Sanders said.

Various other organizations also donated new screen projectors, tables and chairs and speakers.

Sanders said this is only the start to what he has planned for the gym.

”I’m very excited to get everything started,” Sander said. “We’re not done yet, but it’s very exciting to reveal what we have done so far. “

Tonight, the Sander’s also have a very special reveal ceremony for the Alumni who attended the original Duncan school.

If you’d like to be apart of the big reveal, you can stop by the Douglass Community center tonight.

The event is starting soon, at 6:30, they will have the entire community together for a good time at their annual Pop Sock event and unveiling.

It’s located at 702 south street in Duncan.

