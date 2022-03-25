Firefighters hosts benefit breakfast for Edgewater Park fallen firefighter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several Fire Departments have put together a breakfast benefit for our recent fallen firefighter April Partridge.

Caddo, Comanche, and Grady county fire departments will be hosting the fundraiser to honor the late Edgewater Park firefighter.

Tomorrow, from 8 in the morning until 11 , you can stop by the Apache high school cafeteria to grab a hot meal and help raise money or a good cause.

The breakfast is donation only, and all funds raised will be going towards Partridge’s family.

All the breakfast fixins will be in attendance, including eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and toast.

For more information, you can reach out to any of the fire departments on Facebook.

