Lawton fire damages property, structure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At 4:30 p.m. on March 25 at 1508 NW Lake Ave, Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire threatening structures.

The fire started as an outside fire.

An eyewitness on the scene said the fire started in the alleyway near the fenceline.

It burned a neighbors backyard in addition to the backyard near where the fire started, a nearby fence and a structure was damaged.

Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating.

There are no reported injures and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

