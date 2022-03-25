Expert Connections
Lawton fire damages property, structure

Fence_Fire_KSWO
Fence_Fire_KSWO(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At 4:30 p.m. on March 25 at 1508 NW Lake Ave, Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire threatening structures.

The fire started as an outside fire.

An eyewitness on the scene said the fire started in the alleyway near the fenceline.

It burned a neighbors backyard in addition to the backyard near where the fire started, a nearby fence and a structure was damaged.

Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating.

There are no reported injures and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

