Rural Broadband Expansion Act passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) -The Rural Broadband Expansion Act was passed be the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3363 proposes a plan to get 95 percent of Oklahomans’ broadband coverage in the next five years.

The proposed bill creates the Oklahoma Broadband Office which would distribute all funding available for broadband expansion by 2028 and be fully funded with administrative allowances from federal funds.

HB 3363 is expected to be heard on the Senate floor.

