Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WATCH: Delivery driver rescues child from crash on SC highway

By Ray Rivera and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday.

Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.

“So as soon as I got there, I put my vehicle in park and just ran straight to the car,” Rose told WCSC.

As soon as he got to one of the cars, Rose heard a lot of screaming and yelling about a child.

“They were saying, ‘Get that kid! Get that kid!’” Rose explained.

Rose saw a child bleeding from the mouth in the back of the vehicle and helped get him out.

Then he attempted to help the passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash who was trapped. But the damage to the vehicle had damaged the doors so Rose waited until paramedics arrived.

Rose said he was glad he was there to help and said the family shook his hand and were “very thankful.”

“It feels good. ... It feels really good,” Rose said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater
BREAKFAST_BENEFIT_KSWO
Firefighters hosts benefit breakfast for Edgewater Park fallen firefighter
Fence_Fire_KSWO
Lawton fire damages property, structure
Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5...
IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file