7News First Alert Weather: March looking to end with above average temps, fire danger, and severe weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After a stretch of days of sitting in below average temperatures, spring (and even summer!) looks to make a return as we round out the month of March.

This weekend is shaping up to be one where you’ll want to spend it outdoors. Today, after a cool start, temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 70s for Lawton, and into the lower 80s south of the Red River. Winds will be light today, shifting throughout the day from an easterly to a southerly wind. Tomorrow, temperatures will shoot all the way into the mid-to-upper 80s, as that southerly wind will begin to gust a bit more, sustaining at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25. Sunday, an Elevated fire weather risk is in place for all of Texoma.

As we look to start the work week, the warming trend continues as highs on Monday will skyrocket all the way to the upper 80s for Lawton, and into the low 90s for some across Texoma. Winds will really begin to crank on Monday, as they will be gusty to 30 mph, prompting a Near Critical fire weather risk.

Tuesday will be similar, although highs will just reach somewhere around the 85° mark, and winds will gust to 35 mph, prompting yet again a Near Critical fire weather risk. As the dryline begins to set up in our western counties Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to fire along the leading edge, moving eastward. As it stands, some of these will have the potential to be strong to severe, but coverage is difficult to estimate at the moment. Current data suggests coverage will be best on the eastern sides of I-44. This is looking to be a primarily overnight event Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Looking ahead, temperatures will return to seasonal after Tuesday night, and even appear to dip below average as we begin the month of April.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.