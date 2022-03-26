7News First Alert Weather: As we close out this month, weather in Texoma will begin to feel a little bit like Summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This Saturday night will be very comfortable with clear skies, mostly calm winds out of the east at 5-10 mph, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

The warming trend we have been on for the last few days is going to continue into tomorrow and through much of early next week as temperatures will be in the range of summer-like to end off the month of March. A stationary front will stay situated across Texoma through the next couple days, and will ultimately determine how warm some of us get Sunday and Monday afternoon. For tomorrow, skies will stay clear as highs range between the upper 70s for those close to I-40, to the low 90s in our far southern regions of North Texas, with a majority of Southwest Oklahoma and those along the Red River being in the mid 80s. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south on Sunday at 5-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Elevated fire weather conditions will be in place across Texoma tomorrow.

Monday looks to be even warmer with most of us in the upper 80s and low 90s. This combined with dry air and strong winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph, will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions. For much of the day on Tuesday, near-critical to critical fire weather conditions will be in place with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph and temperatures reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon, with an approaching dryline bringing in dry conditions across Western Oklahoma.

Late in the day on Tuesday, as the dryline moves east with a deepening upper-level trough behind it, it will interact with a large moisture pool, allowing for showers and thunderstorms to fire up across portions of Texoma into the evening and nighttime hours. Precipitation coverage will increase the farther east in Texoma you go, with the greatest chance of showers and storms east of I-44. All modes of severe weather are possible, but coverage of severe weather and their exact parameters (i.e. hail, winds, tornadoes) are still unknown at this time and will become more evident the close we get to the middle of next week.

Showers and storms will continue for Texoma as we head throughout the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, where we could still see a few isolated showers in the afternoon. By the end of the day on Wednesday, nearly all chances for rain will have moved out of our area. A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday, lowering temperatures down to the mid 60s.

