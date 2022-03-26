Comanche County man charged with possession of a stolen vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a person who stole from a Lawton car dealership.

According to an affidavit, Mark Corbett of Lawton has been charged with one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle after he was accused of stealing a 2016 Toyota RAV4 from Lawton KIA sometime late December.

Documents show Lawton officers arrested Corbett for leaving the scene after a hit and run accident after the victim identified him in the case.

The car had no plates at the time of the accident, which was later deemed to be stolen after officers conducted a VIN identification.

Corbett faces a $20,000 bond and his scheduled court day is April 28.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.