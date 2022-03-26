Expert Connections
Duncan Main Street first Car Cruise concludes

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan has kicked off their first Friday night Car Cruise of the season.

Tonight’s weather ended up being perfect for folks to get out of the house, kick back and explore downtown Duncan.

That event just wrapped up and brought out cars of all kinds.

Chairman of the Car Cruise Clinton Adams said the event continues to grow, even after the pandemic.

”Expansion has been great, a lot of people show up from out of state, lots of different cars showing up every year, that we don’t see the year before,” Adams said.

The next car cruise is Friday, April 22 and the car show will be on Saturday, April 23.

For anyone who would like to participate, they can call Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696.

