Fort Sill holds retirement ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ten Fort Sill Soldiers are turning the page on their military careers, during Fort Sill’s monthly retirement Ceremony.

Among those soldiers, a civilian employee also retiring alongside their uniformed counterparts.

First Sergeant Crystal Davis was announced as one of the retirees.

Davis said she’s traveled all across the world, from Korea and then to Germany before getting deployed to Iraq, where she said she had the most exciting time of her life.

“I’m going to try and take a vacation or two. But probably within the next 6 months or so I’m going to look into a GS Job and see what that’s all about,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.