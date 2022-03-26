Expert Connections
Lawton holds Community Services Open House at Owen’s Multipurpose Center

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is trying connect those needing help, and those looking to help out, with their first Community Service Open House.

The event was held at Owen’s Multi Purpose Center Friday.

Everyone was welcome to attend and they received a free lunch.

Housing and Community Development Administrator for the City of Lawton Gary Brooks said the open house represented lower- to middle-class groups.

“All of the agencies here have something to do with providing service to the low and middle income people of Lawton, so this is our opportunity to showcase them,” he said.

Over a dozen organizations had representatives at the event, who offer a range of services including health and mental health services, feeding our city’s homeless and even employment opportunities for veterans.

Organization’s present included the Salvation Army, the Lawton Housing Authority, Marie Detty, Teen Court, and more.

Janet Smith, the director of City Planning and Community Services said the open house was necessary.

“Open House is based on the concept that, ‘hey today, we want you to see what’s available’ and connect with the right people for whatever your needs might be,” she said.

While this is the first event of it’s kind here, both Brooks and Smith hope to make it an annual event that continues to grow.

