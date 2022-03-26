Lawton JROTC keeps local community clean

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School JROTC volunteered their time Friday picking up trash along Gore Boulevard to help out the community.

The cadets adopted the street from the corner of Southeast 45th Street down to Flower Mound road last year, their goal is to make sure the road is clean of trash.

Two groups of about 50 or 60 cadets put on a orange vest and grabbed a trash bag and hit the streets.

Battalion Commander Jeslyn Hanza said this is just one of the many community projects they do throughout the year.

”JROTC does a lot of community service, we clean up stadiums, helped at Frontier City before,” she said. “We really enjoy community service. It’s a chance for the cadets who are in different classrooms hours who wouldn’t normally interact to come together at these events. Make new friends, new experiences, they earn promotion point to get leadership opportunities.”

Hanza said community service has always been something she’s enjoyed.

”Personally, I really like helping out. You know it’s kind of like I scratch your back, you scratch mine thing,” Hanza said. “So when the community or organizations help us, we love to help out. Like we help at the Veteran’s Center, things like that to help those people.”

If anyone in an organization would like to adopt their own street in Lawton, they can visit the city’s website for more information.

