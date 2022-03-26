Silver Alert issued for missing female in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Comanche County.

According to the Lawton Police Department, Evelyn Baxter was last seen leaving 1507 SW E Ave at approximately 3 p.m.

Baxter was last seen wearing a long blue sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

She is 79-years-old and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.

Baxter suffers from Dementia.

If you have any information please contact Lawton Police Department’s non emergency number at 590-581-3272.

