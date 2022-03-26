Silver Alert issued for missing female in Comanche County
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Comanche County.
According to the Lawton Police Department, Evelyn Baxter was last seen leaving 1507 SW E Ave at approximately 3 p.m.
Baxter was last seen wearing a long blue sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.
She is 79-years-old and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.
Baxter suffers from Dementia.
If you have any information please contact Lawton Police Department’s non emergency number at 590-581-3272.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.