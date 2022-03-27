7News First Alert Weather: Gorgeous Sunday continues warming trend into workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

If your Sunday plans can be moved outside, make it happen today! Mostly sunny skies, fairly calm winds, and temperatures in the low 80s will make way for a great day to spend some time enjoying the outdoors. Overnight tonight, clear skies and a breeze will build in as temps drop to the lower 50s before tomorrow, the warming trend really kicks in. Highs will skyrocket to the mid-to-upper 80s for much of Texoma. A few places south of the Red River will be aiming for the 90° mark. As the winds increase tomorrow, we will be looking at a Near Critical fire weather risk.

Tuesday, the trend continues as temps will once again make it close to the 90° for some. Upper 80s are expected for much of Texoma. The winds will continue to increase for Tuesday, with gusts to 45 mph possible. This is prompting a Critical fire weather risk, so make sure to keep that in mind as we approach Tuesday.

Tuesday night, a storm system will approach the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to fire along the leading edge of a dryline setup somewhere in western Oklahoma. Medium-range data is newly available, and is continuing to suggest that strong-to-severe thunderstorms are likely. Coverage will be increasingly better as these storms head eastward. Current impacts are still difficult to nail, so continue to stay updated on this forecast as it develops. The good news, however, is that another round of potentially significant rainfall is expected come Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Again, coverage will be better for eastern Texoma, but we will take what we can get as our drought continues to worsen.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the week, temperatures will dip behind Tuesday’s storm, leaving highs in the 60s for the remainder of the week. Another (weak) front is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday, bringing another chance of some rainfall.

Peeking into the first week of April with the Bonus Forecast, the summer-like pattern isn’t here to stay, as temperatures look to return to their seasonal 70s to kick off April.

