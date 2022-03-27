7News First Alert Weather: Near 90s tomorrow as fire weather conditions ramp up over next few days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A lot of action happening this week, especially over the next two days in regards to fire weather and severe weather.

Tonight will be a mostly clear and mild night with temperatures falling into the mid 40s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Winds will shift out of the south just after sunrise on Monday at 10-20 mph. This combined with some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year in the upper 80s and low 90s will lead to elevated-to-near critical fire weather conditions across the area. Western counties in both Oklahoma and Texas will be under a Fire Weather Watch tomorrow afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine as well.

Tuesday will be the most active day by far, as a First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for 2 dangerous forms of weather: fire risk and severe storms.

A dryline moving in from the west will keep western counties extremely dry, with critical fire weather conditions present across much of Texoma through most of the day. Along with dry air, temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s along with very strong winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40-45 mph. That evening, as the dry line pushes east into a moist air mass, showers and storms will fire up near an Altus-Haskell line. A few discrete supercells can’t be ruled out, of which will allow for all forms of severe weather to be present that night. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will increase in coverage as the line of rain pushes east through Texoma late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Isolated tornadoes and localized flooding can’t be ruled out, with main concerns being hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph, though the exact parameters of possible severe weather is still in flux. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.5″ to 1″.

A few isolated showers will mosey across Texoma on Wednesday once the cold front passes through that morning, eventually clearing out by the end of the day. Wind gusts will still be strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. High temperatures will only top out in the low/mid 60s, along with partly cloudy skies.

The rest of this week will see another cold front roll through on Friday (which also happens to be April 1st) bringing a chance for isolated showers and storms heading into the weekend, with temperatures fluctuating between the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.