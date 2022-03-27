CCMH hosts 15th annual Starlight Foundation Gala

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosted the 15th Annual Starlight Foundation Gala on Saturday night.

The fundraiser benefits CCMH’s neonatal intensive care unit as well as the labor and delivery area, purchasing technology and equipment and funding projects.

It featured cameos from country artists including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Karly Pearce who sent videos wishing the hospital congratulations on the milestone.

Vice Chair for the Starlight Foundation Natalie Fitch says helping families is a heartwarming feeling.

“They stay right here,” Fitch said. “Their mom and dad are with them and it just keeps the whole family together. Over our past 15 plus years, we have had over 26,000 babies that receive care there at our NICU, so it’s a wonderful feeling to do for our community.”

Due to COVID, this is the first time the hospital has been able to host the event in two years.

If you weren’t able to make it but would like to donate to the foundation, you can visit ccmhgiving.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.