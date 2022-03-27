Expert Connections
Fire departments fundraise for fallen Comanche Co. firefighter’s family

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Several area fire departments partnered to host a fundraiser in honor of late Edgewater Park firefighter April Partridge Saturday morning.

She tragically died while fighting a grassfire in Comanche County, last Sunday.

”Its heartbreaking. I am still not really accepting it. My mom was not only my mom, she was my best friend, my hero, my confidant, she was my everything,“ said Partridge’s daughter Skylar Wilkin.

The benefit was held at the Apache High School Warrior Event Center in the cafeteria.

“We’re doing a benefit breakfast, it is by donation only. We have pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, all the drinks their just coming in. They make any type of donation they’d like to, and they get a full breakfast,” said Assistant Fire Chief Tina Johnson.

The benefit was aided by volunteers from communities and Fire departments around the area.

They started planning for the event just soon after the tragic news of the Edgewater Park firefighter’s passing.

“My department decided to get together and do a breakfast fundraiser for the family,” said Apache Fire Chief Bobby Claborn. “We came together and decided to put this on with other departments from Caddo County, Comanche County, and there are some Grady County departments here also.”

Wilkin was also in attendance, and despite all of the support and love from the volunteers and firefighters, she is still coping with the loss of her mother.

Wilkin said that her mom was not only just a firefighter, but a role model and a best friend. Her mother’s support for her and drive allowed for many to call her mom as well because she was a beautiful person inside and out.

Wilkin said that her mom wanted to leave a mark for the community and surrounding areas.

”She wanted to leave a mark on the world,” Wilkin said. “She wanted to leave behind something that other people can look at and say ‘She did it, I can do it too.’ She wanted to be motivational and she was for me. I mean, she just beat breast cancer in October. So loosing her like this is really a shot to the heart.”

Partridge’s memorial service is set for 11 a.m. this Tuesday, March 29, at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton, followed by a procession at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

