Ft. Sill man injured in Muskogee County crash

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Sill man was injured in a Muskogee County wreck Friday night.

It happened just before midnight, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the outside lane.

Life-Flight transported Davis to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with head and leg injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

