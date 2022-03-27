Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ft. Sill man injured in Muskogee County crash

35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the...
35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the outside lane.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Sill man was injured in a Muskogee County wreck Friday night.

It happened just before midnight, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the outside lane.

Life-Flight transported Davis to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with head and leg injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department issues arrest warrant for Mark Corbett.
Comanche County man charged with possession of a stolen vehicle
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
Lawton Police Department issues a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Comanche County
Silver Alert issued for missing female in Comanche County
Fort Sill announces Drill Sargent of the Year recipients.
Fort Sill Drill Sargent of the Year announced
Duncan Main Street begins 2022 Car Cruise season.
Duncan Main Street first Car Cruise concludes

Latest News

The Lawton Patriots Lions Club raised over $400 for Meadows of Hope.
Lawton Patriots Lions Club fundraises for the foster care agency
The fundraiser benefits CCMH’s neonatal intensive care unit as well as the labor and delivery...
CCMH hosts 15th annual Starlight Foundation Gala
Several area fire departments partnered to host a fundraiser in honor of late Edgewater Park...
Fire departments fundraise for fallen Comanche Co. firefighter’s family
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: As we close out this month, weather in Texoma will begin to feel a little bit like Summer