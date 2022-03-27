Lawton Patriots Lions Club fundraises for the foster care agency

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Patriots Lions Club hosted a fundraiser Saturday at Sutherlands to benefit an organization that works to keep siblings in foster care together.

Rodney Wright is a Lawton native, advocating for keeping siblings together when they go through the foster care system in Oklahoma.

For nearly 7 years, he was separated from his own brothers.

“Stop separating siblings and let’s take them somewhere they can be together, grow together, go to school together,” Wright said. They don’t have to miss out on that because of irresponsible mistakes. It just happens. That’s life.”

Meadows of Hope is a foster care agency that does just that.

With campuses in Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing, Yale and Ripley, staff places children in DHS in homes across the state.

“They want to keep the family involved, which is very major when kids grow because the important point is having that special person that loves you unconditionally, even when your parents can’t,” Wright said.

He said he wants to raise awareness about the program, and let people know there are more options today than just group homes.

“The Meadows of Hope opened up the opportunity for them to start coming and visiting me and me being able to spend more time with them and to still have that relationship, so now that me being an adult, being an advocate, I still have that continuing relationship with my family,” Wright said.

The Lawton Patriots Lions Club raised over $400 for Meadows of Hope.

“As a club, Patriots Lions and also Lions of Oklahoma, we try to put in an effort and try to do fundraisers throughout the year to try to help the organization accomplish their goals and help local families in Oklahoma go through that program,” said Lawton Patriots Lions Club President Sadou Diallo.

You can learn more about volunteering, donating or fostering by visiting lionsmoh.org.

