Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers kill suspected gunman

ADA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a man in Ada this weekend.

The Ada Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

When authorities arrived, 38-year-old Timothy Yocom fired a gun at them and barricaded himself in his apartment.

They requested assistance from OHP’s Tactical Team and he again opened fire as troopers approached the apartment.

Troopers returned fire, shooting and killing Yocom.

No OHP personnel were injured during the incident.

The troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave during Troop Z’s investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.