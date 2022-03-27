Expert Connections
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers kill suspected gunman

Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Yocom during a stand off in at an Ada apartment...
Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Yocom during a stand off in at an Ada apartment complex.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ADA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a man in Ada this weekend.

The Ada Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

When authorities arrived, 38-year-old Timothy Yocom fired a gun at them and barricaded himself in his apartment.

They requested assistance from OHP’s Tactical Team and he again opened fire as troopers approached the apartment.

Troopers returned fire, shooting and killing Yocom.

No OHP personnel were injured during the incident.

The troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave during Troop Z’s investigation.

