7News First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

For tonight, increasing clouds and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

On Tuesday, a few peaks of sunshine otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Critical fire weather conditions will be present during the afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the low-to-mid 80s, winds out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph, and relative humidity as low as 15-45%. Fires that break out will have the tendency to spread rapidly and be hard to contain. The dry line will move into the western half of Texoma and storms will begin to fire up along and east of a Elk City-Altus-Crowell line sometime around and just after sunset. Several strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. It will be mainly a nocturnal event, therefore have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, turn your phone notifications and alerts on and have a flashlight with fresh batteries at bedside. A few lingering storms are possible east of I-44 after midnight with clearing taking place overnight as storms move east of I-35.

In the wake of the cold front, significantly cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday with a high temperature met around midnight with falling temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s during the day. Wind chills will be in the low 40s throughout the afternoon.

A gradual warming trend ahead of another cold front that arrives on Friday. At the moment, global models are not agreeing on the amount of moisture, which ultimately will determine if we see another shot of rain to end the workweek.

Looking ahead into the upcoming weekend, it’ll be more seasonable in nature with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

