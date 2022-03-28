Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee

GRANITE, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Grate on Sunday.

56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.

He’s a white male who is 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. Logan has low-cut, balding brown hair and a goatee as well as swastika tattoos on his upper right arm and upper back.

According to officials, Logan is affiliated with the United Aryan Brotherhood.

He goes by the alias Tony A. Crider and Tony Crisp.

OSR officials launched a search after noticing he was missing during Sunday night’s 6 p.m. count.

If you see Logan or know anything about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.