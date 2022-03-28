Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched...
Fire departments rescue injured hiker at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Yocom during a stand off in at an Ada apartment...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers kill suspected gunman
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.
Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee
35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the...
Ft. Sill man injured in Muskogee County crash

Latest News

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the...
Peace talks to resume between Russia, Ukraine
"CODA" won best picture and two other big awards, but the moment was overwhelmed by Will Smith...
Hollywood Minute: 'CODA' takes best picture at Oscars but Smith slap steals show
The family says a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn't allow 8-year-old Max, who has...
Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says