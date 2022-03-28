Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday morning from the four-day trip that saw him work to bolster the NATO alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said she was experiencing “mild symptoms,” adding that “in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

The White House said Biden, 79, last tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S. from the trip as part of required pre-arrival testing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched...
Fire departments rescue injured hiker at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Yocom during a stand off in at an Ada apartment...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers kill suspected gunman
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.
Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee
35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the...
Ft. Sill man injured in Muskogee County crash

Latest News

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the...
Peace talks to resume between Russia, Ukraine
"CODA" won best picture and two other big awards, but the moment was overwhelmed by Will Smith...
Hollywood Minute: 'CODA' takes best picture at Oscars but Smith slap steals show
The family says a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn't allow 8-year-old Max, who has...
Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says