Burn ban issued in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Board of County Commissioners has issued a burn ban until April 11.

It’s unlawful for anyone to set fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other woodlands and all outdoor burning is prohibited.

Road construction sites are suggested to have a water pumper on standby while equipment is used in grassy areas.

Wielding, cutting torch and grinding activities will need to be done on a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet and welding blankets or screens to cover flammable vegetation. Wind speeds must also be under 20 miles an hour and a fire watch, other than the wielder, will need to present with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

Grilling is allowed if the activity is conducted on a nonflammable surface and at least five feet away from vegetation.

Prescribed burns will also have to follow Oklahoma Forestry Service guidelines.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.