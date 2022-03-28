Development authority forgives Hilton’s million dollar loan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority has decided to waive over a million dollars of debt on a loan granted to the owners of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The CCIDA would waive $1.7 million from the loan granted to build the conference center.

Lawton Lodging Lenders will still need to pay a total of $740,000 to the Authority; split between an upfront payment of $500,000, followed by monthly payments of $20,000.

The hotel’s owners said their bottom line suffered a serious hit due to the pandemic, one they and other hotels are still working to recover from.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.