Development authority forgives Hilton's million dollar loan

Hilton Garden Inn receives wave in debt.
Hilton Garden Inn receives wave in debt.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority has decided to waive over a million dollars of debt on a loan granted to the owners of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The CCIDA would waive $1.7 million from the loan granted to build the conference center.

Lawton Lodging Lenders will still need to pay a total of $740,000 to the Authority; split between an upfront payment of $500,000, followed by monthly payments of $20,000.

The hotel’s owners said their bottom line suffered a serious hit due to the pandemic, one they and other hotels are still working to recover from.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

