Eisenhower High School student wins award for artwork

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Eisenhower High School student is the winner of an art contest for her work depicting change in modern society.

17-year-old Gwyneth Sanchez won a grand prize for her artwork in the statewide Law Day art and Writing competition.

The Oklahoma Bar Association is celebrating the 46th annual contest for all Oklahoma students. It is celebrated each year to raise public awareness of American law. The theme for this year’s contest is: Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.

Sanchez’s unique art style allowed her to win in the contest.

”It was just this tiny yellow paper, maybe about that big, against a bunch of white papers. I looked at it and was like ‘Oh, and art contest!” said Sanchez.

Sanchez, along with other students in the state, were able to enter the contest. The students had to choose either a writing or art prompt that had to be submitted by the deadline of February fourth, last month.

One grand prize of $500 dollars is to be awarded to the best overall individual entry chosen from all grade levels K-12. Students who were not able to win the cash prize were all able to receive certificates for entry.

Sanchez ended up winning the cash prize with her art prompt: “The Advance of Equality.”

”I was pretty excited, I was just sitting on my phone and with some friends, and then suddenly I got an email, and then I clicked on it and I was like Oh! I won!” said Sanchez.

Sanchez chose this prompt because she said her mother is her inspiration.

”My mom, she has a little cake business–well its not little but its pretty big actually. Whenever I was younger, she would do little rice crispy sculptures too. It would go along with the cake, and I always found those to be very cool,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez not only participated in the Law Day contest for the Oklahoma Bar Association, but also helped direct the creation of a holiday mural that was placed in the ice skating rink of Elmer Thomas Park last December.

She along with other former peers at the Life Ready Center in Lawton had 5 hours to complete the mural. She jumped in to help whenever they needed it.

”He was like hey, can you design like two different sketches for like both sides of this mural thing–and I was like okay sure, because I didn’t think it would really go anywhere. Then they were like okay you have five hours to paint this with 20 high schoolers you don’t know and direct them, and I’m like okay,” Sanchez said.

The young student hopes to someday become an artist in the Lawton area and attend Cameron University.

You can learn more about entering future contests by visiting the OBA website at okbar.org/lawday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.