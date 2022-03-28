Fire departments rescue injured hiker at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Okla. (KSWO) - A man is recovering after suffering injuries while hiking in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched for the hiker and helped him off the trail to safety Saturday afternoon.

The Cache Volunteer Fire Department also partnered to assist the man who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.