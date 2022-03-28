Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fire departments rescue injured hiker at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched...
According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched for the hiker and helped him off the trail to safety yesterday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KSWO) - A man is recovering after suffering injuries while hiking in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

According to a social media post from the Indiahoma Fire Department, first responders searched for the hiker and helped him off the trail to safety Saturday afternoon.

The Cache Volunteer Fire Department also partnered to assist the man who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Yocom during a stand off in at an Ada apartment...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating after troopers kill suspected gunman
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.
Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee
35-year-old Jeremy Davis was driving eastbound on I-40 when he hit a vehicle parked in the...
Ft. Sill man injured in Muskogee County crash

Latest News

56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.
Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee
17-year-old Gwyneth Sanchez won a grand prize for her artwork in the statewide Law Day art and...
Eisenhower High School student wins award for artwork
KCA Officers Clifford Takawana and Kristopher Killsfirst stopped by to tell 7News about the...
KCA Indian Veterans Organization hosting recognition ceremony for Vietnam era veterans
KCA Officers Clifford Takawana and Kristopher Killsfirst stopped by to tell 7News about the...
KCA Indian Veterans Organization hosting recognition ceremony for Vietnam era veterans