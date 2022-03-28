First Alert Forecast: Warm, breezy and mostly sunny today | 3/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon! Look for winds today out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the low 30s With the warm temperatures, breezy south winds and low relative humidity, fire danger is a concern this afternoon. Simply avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark/ flame. A Red Flag warning has been issued for Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Childress , Cottle and King counties from 1-8PM tonight.

A dryline will move in from the west, keeping western counties extremely dry. This will result in critical fire weather conditions present across much of Texoma through most of the day tomorrow. Along with dry air, temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s along with very strong winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40-45 mph.

Tomorrow night, the dry line will advance east. With an advancing cold front and upper-level low passing by all at the same time, showers and storms will fire up near an Altus-Haskell line. A few discrete supercells could advance forward along the line creating a low but isolated threat for tornadoes. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will increase in coverage as the line of rain pushes east through Texoma late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. We’re looking at all modes of severe weather being possible but the top concerns look to be golf ball sized hail and 60 to 80mph wind gusts. Rain totals so far don’t look that impressive with amounts ranging from half an inch to an inch plus.

After the complex of storms exits, a few showers and perhaps thunderstorms could be possible as a cold front enters into Texoma. The front will near I-44 by sunrise Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be warmest during the early part of the day and fall slightly as the day goes on. Generally temperatures are looking to range from the 40s to 60s depending on location. Strong northeast winds at 15 to 25mph. Precipitation will come to an end completely late in the afternoon Wednesday.

A warm up is expected by Thursday afternoon with high temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Our next front will push south Friday night where a chance for showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out into Saturday morning!

Have a good day! -LW

