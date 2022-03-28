Fort Sill hires first female Chief of Half Section

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is making history, for the first time ever, the honorary position of Chief of Fort Sill Field Artillery now belongs to a woman.

7NEWS reporter Sarae Ticeahkie met with Lara Armstrong today to talk about her experience in her new role, and how it’s been training her new team.

The Fort Sill Half Section Corral is currently being remodeled, in anticipation for the Fort Sill Half Section to return to their duties, come May. With Lara Armstrong as their new chief.

Fort Sill is not new to having women take on important roles, Armstrong said, so her only reservation was that she was not currently active duty.

However, that didn’t stop her from diving head first into the role, working with 3 riders and a 6 horse unit since January.

Most of them being entirely new to Half Section duties.

Those duties, having the honor to pull the cannon and limber through ceremonies on post, rodeos and parades.

”We do a lot of desensitization, we work with the traces and the McLaughlin saddles, The riders get to know them, the riders are also for the most part, relatively new to horses themselves.,” Armstrong said. “So a lot of it is training the riders for good horsemanship”

Although the position is new to Armstrong, she said she can’t remember a time when she hasn’t been around horses.

Growing up her grandfather had a ranch in Waurika, and she has been working in rodeos and shows her whole life.

She also attended Oklahoma State, where she received a degree in Animal Science.

One member of the team, Jonathan Tyreke-Marshall said he joined Half Section just a few months ago, but has learned many things from his Chief, and is proud to be apart of the team.

”I had trouble with, the horses when it comes to the reigns, she just told me when the horse is just walking, have loose reigns, when you’re going to stop, tighten up a little bit,” Marshall said.

He said the team is like a family, and having Armstrong as a teacher, leader and mother type has made the experience even more worth it.

”It’s great being called the Chief, but I wouldn’t be a chief without my soldiers,” Armstrong said. “So both the equine and service members themselves, we’ve got a wonderful team here. Anything I accomplish is through them.”

