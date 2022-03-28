Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has...
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has agreed to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by Warhol and a photographer who took an image of the musician Prince that the works are based on.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince.

A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol’s 1987 death was “fair use” of the photograph by Lynn Goldsmith because it had transformed the original work. But the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. The Supreme Court said it would review that ruling. The case will be argued sometime after the court begins its new term in October.

Warhol created a series of 16 artworks based on a 1981 photo of Prince taken by Goldsmith, a pioneering photographer known for portraits of famous musicians. The series came about after Vanity Fair commissioned Warhol to create an illustration of Prince in 1984 to accompany a magazine article.

The magazine paid $400 to license Goldsmith’s photograph for Warhol to use as a reference to create his own work. The agreement limited the use of the photograph to the single instance in the magazine and required Vanity Fair to give credit to Goldsmith, among other things. In 2016, after Prince’s death, the magazine published a tribute issue with one of Warhol’s works on the cover. It did not include credit to Goldsmith. Goldsmith has said it was only then that she became aware of the Prince series.

The dispute the court agreed to hear is between the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which now licenses Warhol’s works, and Goldsmith.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Christian School announces closure
Lawton Police Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff's Deputies search...
Authorities search for chase suspect
Logan was serving a 60-year sentence before his escape.
Prison escapee captured in Altus on Tuesday morning
A Lawton man has been sentenced in federal court for shooting at officers in the parking lot of...
Lawton man sentenced to federal prison for shooting at officers
Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.
Woman steals car to pick up boyfriend from jail, police say

Latest News

Generic border shot
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
LIVE: Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.gov
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis stepping away from acting amid health struggles
FILE - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will dispatch another $500 million...
Biden to dispatch $500M more in direct aid to Ukraine