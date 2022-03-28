Expert Connections
KCA Indian Veterans Organization hosting recognition ceremony for Vietnam era veterans

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Comanche Apache Indian Veterans Organization is honoring Vietnam era war veterans and surviving spouses at 1:30 p.m. this Tuesday, March 29 at the Lawton Farmers Market on 4th St.

For more information about the Commemorative Program, you can contact Kristopher Killsfirst at 580-699-0896.

