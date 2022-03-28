Expert Connections
Stitt appoints new Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints John Nash as Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday a new appointed Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs.

John Nash enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve at 17 before graduating at McLoud High School.

He was commissioned as an officer through the University of Oklahoma’s Army ROTC program.

“John Nash’s background as a loyal member of the armed forces combined with his leadership and business skills will ensure we are serving our veterans with honor and supporting the brave Oklahomans who have risked their lives to defend our freedom,” Stitt said.

Nash graduated from a variety of military schools including Airborne School and Ranger School and served in multiple leadership and command roles in the Army. He has served for over a decade in special operations, national security and diplomatic roles including multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Nash has worked to support the families of fallen U.S. service members.

