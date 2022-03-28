Structure fire in Comanche County collapses home

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews responded to a house fire on Meadowlark and Cardinal Lane on Monday.

The call went out at around 3:30 p.m. and multiple fire departments responded.

One witness said there was propane and ammunition in the building.

During the event, one neighbor rescued two dogs from just outside the home.

“We were on Tony Creek about a mile away, so we came down here and we came around and saw the male pit, running towards the cage,” Emily Sumeter said. “So we got out of the truck and we had to pull the cage out of the flames to get the female out. It was mostly adrenaline, I’m not even sure what was on my mind, I saw the dogs and I just got out and started running.”

Emily said the dogs are okay, but some witnesses said there may have been puppies in the building, but has not been confirmed.

Surrounding neighbors said they didn’t know the current whereabouts of the homeowner.

We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.