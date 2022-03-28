Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain...
The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff's Deputies search...
Authorities search for chase suspect
A crash involving a LPS bus left a second vehicle on its roof.
Crash involving LPS bus leaves second vehicle on roof
56-year-old Frank Logan is serving a 60 year sentence for escape from confinement.
Authorities searching for Oklahoma State Reformatory escapee
Hilton Garden Inn receives wave in debt.
Development authority forgives Hilton’s million dollar loan
Logan was serving a 60-year sentence before his escape.
Prison escapee captured in Altus on Tuesday morning

Latest News

Recap: Don Young lies in state
Recap: Don Young lies in state
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and...
‘Stealth omicron’ now dominant variant in US, CDC reports
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
School officials discovered the waterline break on Saturday following a winter storm.
MacArthur High School Speech and Debate receives charter status