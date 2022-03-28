Expert Connections
Veterans group to honor those who served in Vietnam War

KCA Indian Veterans Organization will honor Vietnam War veterans.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local veterans group is holding a ceremony in honor of those who served in Vietnam.

The KCA Indian Veterans Organization will host National Vietnam War Commemoration Day Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be held at the Lawton Farmers Market building at 1:30 p.m.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker will issue a Proclamation, and will join several other speakers in recognizing all Vietnam-era veterans.

Surviving spouses of Vietnam veterans will also receive recognition.

