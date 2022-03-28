Walters residents will vote on bonds this week

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Walters will soon vote on a $1.77 million bond to renovate multiple buildings for Walters Public Schools.

The middle school, administration building and bus barn will see renovations for the first time in over 50 years.

If passed, the school will get new flooring, roof and windows, lockers and handicap accessible restrooms.

The Admin building will be completely replaced with a new building.

There is also a proposed $100,000 bond for a new activity bus to transport students.

Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said because they are a smaller rural school, they are only able to upgrade gradually over time.

“It’s important to continue after we do this election, in 5 to 10 years, we need to keep making improvements so things don’t have to be done in a grand scale,” he said. “We we’re blessed in 2010, we received a $3.5 million grant to renovate the high school. If we haven’t received that, we would be in a real bind facility wise.”

Dedmon said the students would benefit from the renovations.

"Our students deserve it, they deserve a nice clean environment to learn in. They deserve a nice, safe

Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, at the Walters Court House.

The official election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 5.

