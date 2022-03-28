Wichita Falls man sentenced in bomb threat hoax

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man who called in hoax threats, including a bomb threat, was sentenced on Friday.

Tommy Jay Hollis, 27, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in December 2021 to making a bomb threat.

According to plea papers, Hollis admitted, posing as a friend, he submitted a bomb threat to downtown Wichita Falls to the FBI.

Law enforcement said Hollis admitted to sending the tip from an email he created in his friend’s name. He said he did not intend to carry out an attack.

