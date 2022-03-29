Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Storms wrap up around midnight, but strong winds continue tomorrow

First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible mainly along and east of I-44. The main threats for any severe storms include strong winds up to 60-70 mph, large hail up to the size of gold balls, and a brief spin-up or two can’t be ruled out. Storms look to fire up along the dryline around a Altus-Crowell shortly before sunset. These storms will continue to push east, becoming more organized and posing more of a severe threat once they cross I-44 a couple hours later. The main body of storms look to push east of Texoma just after midnight. By the early morning hours, a cold front will sweep across the area, bringing strong northwesterly winds and a significant cooldown.

Tomorrow will be much cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Wind advisories will be in effect across most of our counties through Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies along with a couple stray showers in the wake of the front.

Another chance for some very brief rain will be possible on Thursday as temps rise into the mid 60s. On Friday another cold front will move in, bringing widely scattered showers for parts of Texoma, but a rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s Friday through Sunday, setting up for a fantastic weekend before another chance of rain arriving on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect
Lawton Christian School announces closure
Chief Tim Murphy says Shannon Longman, 39, of Edmond was also taken into custody on Tuesday and...
Woman arrested in Altus for allegedly helping escapee avoid arrest
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics joins smuggling investigation

Latest News

A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize
Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student earns third state gold medal
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize.
SoonerCare members are advised to update information to maintain benefits.
New State Medicaid Director announced
A clothing giveaway will be held at Owen's Recreation Center on April 2.
Clothing giveaway will be held in Lawton
KSWO_Stitt signs anti trans bill
Save Women’s Sports Act signed into law