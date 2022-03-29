7News First Alert Weather: Storms wrap up around midnight, but strong winds continue tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible mainly along and east of I-44. The main threats for any severe storms include strong winds up to 60-70 mph, large hail up to the size of gold balls, and a brief spin-up or two can’t be ruled out. Storms look to fire up along the dryline around a Altus-Crowell shortly before sunset. These storms will continue to push east, becoming more organized and posing more of a severe threat once they cross I-44 a couple hours later. The main body of storms look to push east of Texoma just after midnight. By the early morning hours, a cold front will sweep across the area, bringing strong northwesterly winds and a significant cooldown.

Tomorrow will be much cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Wind advisories will be in effect across most of our counties through Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies along with a couple stray showers in the wake of the front.

Another chance for some very brief rain will be possible on Thursday as temps rise into the mid 60s. On Friday another cold front will move in, bringing widely scattered showers for parts of Texoma, but a rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s Friday through Sunday, setting up for a fantastic weekend before another chance of rain arriving on Monday.

