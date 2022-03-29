Expert Connections
Authorities search for chase suspect

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are on the hunt for a man suspected in a high speed chase on Monday.

According to dispatch, it started around 6 p.m. in downtown Lawton.

The chase sped through the area before coming to a close near 45th and Lee Boulevard.

The suspect was reported to have left his car and ran off, going through nearby backyards.

Lawton Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the search.

As of 10 p.m. the person has not been arrested.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

