Authorities search for chase suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are on the hunt for a man suspected in a high speed chase on Monday.

According to dispatch, it started around 6 p.m. in downtown Lawton.

The chase sped through the area before coming to a close near 45th and Lee Boulevard.

The suspect was reported to have left his car and ran off, going through nearby backyards.

Lawton Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the search.

As of 10 p.m. the person has not been arrested.

