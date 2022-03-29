Expert Connections
Cameron University holds Seventh Annual Inclusion and Leadership Summit

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Motivational speaker, retired Marine, Paralympian, Kona Ironman finisher and seven-time world champion Oz Sanchez will be the keynote speaker for Cameron Universities 7th annual Inclusion and Leadership Summit.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and is free to the public. The half-day conference will take place virtually and registration is required and can be completed online. Registrants will receive a zoom link.

The summit will start with “An Indigenous Perspective of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons” featuring CU students Cindy Famero, Daviaann Conneywerdy, Franky Dicinto, Cindy Famero and Sissy Singleton, members of CU’s Native American Student Association.

At 12 p.m., Sanchez will present “Know No Limits” and share his story of how he overcame adversity from overcoming and growing form life’s obstacles.

Social justice and anti-racism activist Joseph Oteng will present “People of Color and Mental Health” 1 p.m. The session is an examination of the significant historical, structural and interpersonal factors which cause mental health disparities by race.

The summit will conclude with a 3 p.m. presentation by representatives from the Lawton Business Women and the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women. During “Empowering Women to Leadership Positions through Mentorship,” the panelists will discuss ways in which mentorship can help cultivate the courage to lead.

For more information, call 580-581-2209 or email student_development@cameron.edu.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

