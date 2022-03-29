Expert Connections
Cameron University to host virtual session on Sociology, Criminal Justice degrees

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Department of Social Sciences will help students explore degree plans, career options and more during CU in Sociology and Criminal Justice.

The virtual workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Sociology and Criminal Justice majors will join faculty members for an exploration of the fields and career opportunities for program graduates.

Cameron’s Bachelor of Arts in Sociology degree plan includes introductory survey courses in sociology and social work. The degree program also features a track in human services.

Criminal Justice majors at Cameron complete introductory, corrections and law enforcement courses. Electives include coursework in cybercrime, homeland security and the death penalty.

To register and receive a secure link, to the Zoom presentation, go to https://www.cameron.edu/social-sciences/events.

