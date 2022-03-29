First Alert Forecast: Fire Danger, Strong South Winds, Warm Temperatures & Severe Storms (all today) | 3/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is a busy weather day. Fire danger, strong south winds, unseasonably warm temperatures and a strong to severe storm threat. During the day, look for mostly cloudy skies with some peaks of sun. Despite the clouds, high temperatures this afternoon will still rise into the low 80s east to upper 80s and low 90s west. Winds today will be out of the south to southwest at 20 to 30mph sustained. A Wind Advisory is in place for the following counties: Harmon, Jackson, Tillman, Kiowa, Washita, Caddo, Grady and Comanche. These counties will likely see wind gusts today up to 50mph. A High Wind Warning is posted for Greer, Childress and Beckman counties where these areas could see wind gusts up to 60mph. Both go until 8PM tonight.

With strong south winds, warm temperatures and dryline that’s going to set up from line of Haskell, Crowell, Altus, Elk City west- this will create extreme fire conditions in that specific area but will remain critical everywhere else. As a result, a Red Flag Warning is posted for many west of Highway 183 until 1AM Wednesday morning.

Strong to severe storms are right on track to move in later this evening. These storms will fire up along the dryline and move east into the overnight hours. With these storms being after sunset, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, turn your phone notifications and alerts on and have a flashlight with fresh batteries at bedside!

The top threats still include hail up to the size of golf balls and 60 to 80mph wind gusts. With that being said, there is a small window from 8-11PM tonight where a brief spin up (tornadoes) can’t be ruled out. These storms will fire up out west by 7/8PM along the dry line (Haskell, Altus, Elk City, Crowell) before moving near I-44 between 10-11PM and Highway 81 area by midnight. The main line of storms will clear after midnight but a few lingering showers and non-severe storms.

A cold front will move into our area overnight nearing I-44 by sunrise tomorrow morning. The front will bring strong northwest winds at 15 to 25mph with anticipated wind gusts into the 30s/40s. As you’re heading out the door tomorrow morning, look for temperatures into the 40s/50s but temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s for SWOK, low to mid 60s for NTX. Elevated fire weather conditions are also possible across western Oklahoma and adjacent Texas counties due to strong winds and dry vegetation.

Warming conditions into Friday are expected with breezy south winds. Sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Highs will rebound back into the low to mid 70s. Another front moves in Friday night creating another chance for rain Friday afternoon. All precipitation will exit by early Saturday morning. Instability remains lows so there is a chance for thunderstorms and possibly sub-severe storms.

Saturday will stay in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. North winds at 10 to 15mph. By Sunday, highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph.

Confidence remains low and uncertainty is high at this point in the forecast. Models vary on rain chances Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday afternoon into Tuesday. We’ll continue to monitor the trends and so should you with the First Alert 7 Weather App!

Have a good day! -LW

