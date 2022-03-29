Expert Connections
Grant Sheperd announces run for District Judge

Special Judge Grant Sheperd announces run for District Judge.
Special Judge Grant Sheperd announces run for District Judge.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Special Judge Grant Sheperd announced Tuesday, he will run for District Judge.

“With our courts understaffed and dockets full, I will be an experienced and dedicated judge intent on firmly but fairly delivering justice for the people of Southwest Oklahoma,” Sheperd said. “Now more than ever, we must ensure the courts are viewed as impartial arbitrators of the law.”

The District 5, Office 5 bench is vacant due to the retirement of Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

Appointed a special judge for Comanche County in 2019, Sheperd has presided over misdemeanor and felony arraignments, felony preliminary hearings and protective order cases and small claims cases.

He was in private practice for eight years before joining the court.

Sheperd has earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Oklahoma.

