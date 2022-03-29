Expert Connections
Home prices up 19% over last year, 4th largest jump in 35 years

Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to rise at the start of 2022.(Storyblocks)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
(CNN) - Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon.

The latest numbers from the U.S. National Home Price Index show prices rose more than 19% in January from the year before -- the fourth largest year-over-year jump in the 35 years since the index came out.

The pricing index shared data on 20 cities and 16 of the 20 reported home prices continued to increase.

“Home price changes in January 2022 continued the strength we had observed for much of the prior year,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The National Composite Index recorded a gain of 19.2% for the 12 months ended in January 2022; the 10- and 20-City Composites rose 17.5% and 19.1%, respectively. All three composites reflect a small acceleration of price growth for January 2022.”

Phoenix (+32.6%), Tampa Bay, Florida, (+30.8%) and Miami (28.1%) saw some of the most significant gains number-wise, according to the index.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

