Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

