Lawton High School will host Mr., Miss LHS competition
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students will gather to award a Mr. and Miss LHS this week.
On March 31, Lawton High School is hosting their annual Mr. LHS competition from 1:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. in the auditorium.
This is the second time the school has added a Miss LHS portion.
Students participating include:
- Blake Eastwood
- Gavin Taylor
- Evan Perkins
- Kobe Nichols
- Devin Simpson
- Leilah Hill
- Angelina Bracher
- Zaninya Maddox
- A’Torica Smith
- Aly Pinkston
