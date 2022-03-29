Lawton High School will host Mr., Miss LHS competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students will gather to award a Mr. and Miss LHS this week.

On March 31, Lawton High School is hosting their annual Mr. LHS competition from 1:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. in the auditorium.

This is the second time the school has added a Miss LHS portion.

Students participating include:

Blake Eastwood

Gavin Taylor

Evan Perkins

Kobe Nichols

Devin Simpson

Leilah Hill

Angelina Bracher

Zaninya Maddox

A’Torica Smith

Aly Pinkston

