Lawton High School will host Mr., Miss LHS competition

Lawton High School hosts Mr. and Miss LHS contest.
Lawton High School hosts Mr. and Miss LHS contest.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students will gather to award a Mr. and Miss LHS this week.

On March 31, Lawton High School is hosting their annual Mr. LHS competition from 1:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. in the auditorium.

This is the second time the school has added a Miss LHS portion.

Students participating include:

  • Blake Eastwood
  • Gavin Taylor
  • Evan Perkins
  • Kobe Nichols
  • Devin Simpson
  • Leilah Hill
  • Angelina Bracher
  • Zaninya Maddox
  • A’Torica Smith
  • Aly Pinkston

